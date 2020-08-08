In order to spread awareness of Breonna Taylor’s murder and demand justice for her death, Oprah Winfrey has placed billboards of Breonna Taylor outside of Louisville.

As we reported in July, Oprah gave up the cover of O magazine for the first time in 20 years. In her place, the magazine’s cover will feature Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT who was shot eight times by police officers in a fatal raid of a no-knock-warrant executed at the wrong address.

“What I know for sure: We can’t be silent,” Winfrey writes in the magazine. “We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine.”

The new issue will be available for purchase on August 11.

In the effort to further her contribution to the cause, Oprah paid for the 26 billboards with the same image of Taylor from the magazine’s cover.

The billboards, located around Louisville, Kentucky, the site of Taylor’s home and killing, will read the following: “Demand that the police involved in killing Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged. Visit untilfreedom.com,” as well as a quote from Winfrey: “If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it.”

O magazine is encouraging everyone to sign the Change.org Color of Change petitions for justice from Kentucky officials, continue using the hashtag #SayHerName, and help protesters by donating to the Louisville Community Bail Fund. Find more details at StandWithBre.com.

