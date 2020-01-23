Oprah Winfrey once planned to be the executive producer of a documentary that would center on the women who have accused Russell Simmons of rape and sexual assault. The project was to be a #MeToo Apple TV+ documentary titled The United but Oprah has recently decided to pull out of the project due to creative differences. “First and foremost, I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard," Oprah said in her statement.



Rachel Luna/Getty Images

When chatting about her move to leave the project, Oprah made it clear that this was by no means a victory for the Def Jam founder. "This is not a victory for Russell and I unequivocally say that I did not because of Russell," she said. "This is not a victory lap for him. I cannot be silenced by a Russell Simmons after all I've been through."

While acts such as Gayle King and 50 Cent have shared their opinion on the move, it looks as though Russell's daughters have as well. Aoki Lee Simmons uploaded an image to her Instagram story that sees her sister Ming seemingly having a heated and passionate conversation. Aoki captioned the image with words that we assume came from Ming's mouth. "You don't even know how mad Oprah makes me," she wrote.