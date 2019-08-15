Oprah Winfrey and her BFF Gayle King created a video series a while back that sees them get candid for the camera when it comes to discussing a variety of topics. The Oprah Gayle Chronicles has previously released episodes that discuss dating tips and even had the two women share their failed seduction stories.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The latest of the series sees the two women test out their slang knowledge to determine whether they're still in the know when it comes to the meaning of words such as "okurrr," "secure the bag," "JOMO," thirst trap" and more. As seen in the clip below, the word "snack" comes up and both Oprah and Gayle are unsure what it means. When they finally do find out, Oprah reveals that was just spending time with a snack for lunch.

"Oh, I just had lunch with somebody who was a real snack. I'm not gonna say who it is, either," she said. "He was more than a snack. That was a meal"

"He's a whole buffet," Gayle agreed. At the top of the clip, both women ask whether the word "turnt" is still a popular slang and when they later find out the definition of the word "thicc" they both laugh and agree that they are indeed both thicc women.