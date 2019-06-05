Open Mike Eagle Taps Method Man, Danny Brown & More For "The New Negroes: (Season 1 Soundtrack)"

Open Mike Eagle is a man of many talents. First and foremost, he's a rapper but he's ventured into the world of comedy. He hosts two podcasts but recently, he teamed up with Baron Vaughn as co-hosts on Comedy Central's The New Negroes, a show that brings together both worlds of music and comedy. He's steadily released new songs, along with a new music video, throughout the season and now, he drops off the soundtrack to the first season.

Open Mike Eagle just blessed fans with the soundtrack for The New Negroes: Season 1. The project includes the previously released tracks he dropped throughout the season. It all includes a slew of appearances from some of the most important names in underground hip-hop such as Danny Brown, MF DOOM, Method Man, and more.

Peep the project below.