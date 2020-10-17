Open Mike Eagle Gets Vulnerable With New Album "Anime, Trauma And Divorce"

2020 has been a bad year for many people, and with everything going on, it's normal to want a creative outlet that will allow you to air your grievances and express the pain you might be feeling. With his brand new project Anime, Traume and Divorce, that's exactly what Open Mike Eagle sought to do. Fans have always known him to be someone who is real in his music and this latest project is no exception to that rule.

Leading up to this project, Open Mike Eagle stated that he wanted to make an album that dealt with what he's had to face over what has been described as the worst year in his life. On songs such as "The Black Mirror Episode" and "Everything Ends Last Year," we get the artist at his most vulnerable.

This is a project that fans will certainly enjoy, and you can stream it, below.

Tracklist:

1. Death Parade

2. Headass (Idiot Shinji) (ft. Video Dave)

3. Sweatpants Spiderman

4. Bucciarati (ft. Kari Faux)

5. Asa's Bop (ft. Little A$e)

6. The Edge Of New Clothes

7. Everything Ends Last Year

8. The Black Mirror Episode

9. WTF is Self Care

10. I'm A Joestar (Black Power Fantasy)

11. Airplane Boneyard

12. Fifteen Twenty Feet Ocean Nah (ft. Little A$e) (Live from the Joco Cruise)