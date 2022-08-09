Open Mike Eagle Drops Jazzy Jam "i'll fight you"

As he gears up for the release of his upcoming project Component System with the Auto Reverse, Open Mike Eagle blessed fans with a brand new song from the mixtape, entitled, "i'll fight you." The Chicago-bred rapper and comedian made a few changes within his brand since his last body of work, 2020’s Anime, Trauma And Divorce. He's now the owner of his very own record label, Auto Reverse Records, which his new mixtape will be released under.

On the inspiration behind his new mixtape (dropping October 7th), Eagle shared, "I named each tape. I named one Component System. This album was made in the spirit of that tape but with new music from me. Some of the people on the original tape appear on this album, I'm so proud of that that it brings me close to tears." As for what inspired his Diamond D produced lead single "i'll fight you", he added, "This first single is produced by Diamond D of DITC, who’s beats and raps have inspired me my whole ass life."

Open Mike's love of hip hop and Chicago are deep-rooted and evident throughout all of his work. He added, "When I was in high school I used to stay up late to tape the hip-hop shows on college radio station WHPK on the south side of Chicago. It was the only way to hear the underground rap songs that changed my world. I still have many of the cassettes, with songs by giants like MF DOOM, DITC, Outsidaz, All Natural, Juggaknots, Organized Konfusion and more."

Component System with the Auto Reverse will feature Eagle's 2021 single “Burner Account” featuring Armand Hammer as well as his 2022 hit "Multi-Game Arcade Cabinet" featuring R.A.P. Ferreira, Still Rift, and Video Dave. The project is also said to be "part solo album and spiritual mixtape, part green room cipher, and part showcase for Eagle’s Auto Reverse Records.” Check out "i'll fight you" below.

Quotable Lyrics

It'll be endless, I will fight you everyday

What's that one thing, thing that they say

Run that upstairs, above my pay grade