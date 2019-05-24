Open Mike Eagle & Method Man Over-Indulge In "Eat Your Feelings" Visual

The pair poke fun at people who flaunt their wealth.

Every week Open Mike Eagle features a new musical collaboration for Comedy Central's The New Negroes. Last week, OME and Father questioned the hype around being "lit" at parties, and now he's back with Method Man as the pair rap all about gluttony. The music video for "Eat Your Feelings" features OME, Meth, and a few friends—including Buzzfeed comedian Quinta Brunson—as they over-indulge on their choice of delicacies. No, they're not stuffing their face with expensive foods; they're feasting on luxury items including clothing, jewelry, fragrances, rare sports memorabilia, grillz, and the like.

Obviously, OME and Meth are drawing attention to people who feel the need to show off their wealth as a means of masking their emotions. There's nothing wrong with having a bit of cash in your pockets and as the saying goes, "It ain't trickin' if you got it," but sometimes people go overboard. Check out the gold-laced visual and let us know what you think.