Onyx Return With A Vengeance On "Coming Outside"

When the OGs return to the game, it's wise to pull up a chair and listen. Today, it has been confirmed that Sticky Fingaz and Fredro Starr have reunited under the Onyx banner, officially announcing their brand new album Onyx 4 Life. Set to release on April 9th, the legendary duo have come through to shut it down with their lead single "Coming Outside." As expected, the group's sound has remained rugged as hell, with a majestically grimy instrumental providing an appropriate backdrop for their explosive rhymes.

"You a handgun, I'm a submachine," snarls Fredro Starr, setting things off. "Attack on land or water, we got submarines/camouflage fatigues, we got you surrounded, we got your whole set under siege." Following his spirited verse is Sticky Fingaz, who spits a dexterous flow as he snarls out threatening bars. "The only job I ever had was an inside one," he raps. "Got a four-fifth but the two-two my inside gun / you better forfeit or you too gon' be inside one / big muthafuckin' hole I give the word and it's done."

As dangerous as they were when they first entered the rap game, Onyx is clearly ready and gunning for another go-around. Look for their upcoming project Onyx 4 Life, featuring Cappadonna, Planet Asia, and more, to arrive on April 9th.

