mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Onyx Release Their Latest Album "Onyx 4 Life"

Aron A.
April 10, 2021 17:24
65 Views
20
0
CoverCover

Onyx 4 Life
Onyx

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Onyx's new project "Onyx 4 Life" ft. Cappadonna, Planet Asia, and more.


One of the greatest hardcore rap groups of all time has brought their latest album to DSPs. Fredo Starr and Sticky Fingaz released the latest Onyx album in March as a Bandcamp exclusive before bringing Onyx 4 Life onto streaming platforms. The 13-song project includes the previously released single, "Ahhh Year" ft. Mad Lion, and also features Cappadonna, Planet Asia, Panama PL, Snak The Ripper, and SickFlo. The project was led by the single, "Coming Outside." It's definitely a project that should be in rotation this week if you've been needing a healthy dose of hardcore hip-hop. 

The new album from Onyx arrives nearly a year after they released the feature-laden collaborative project with Snowgoons, Lost Treasures. Check out their new project Onyx 4 Life below and sound off with your favorite song in the comments. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Onyx Release Their Latest Album "Onyx 4 Life"
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject