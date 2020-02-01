Onyx Calls On Bobby Brown For "Boy Still Got It"

Two artists you probably never thought you'd hear collaborating are Onyx and Bobby Brown, but it's 2020 so anything can happen. The gritty, New York rap icons are readying the release of their forthcoming project Lost Treasures, and to kick off their roll-out, they shared their Brown-assisted single "Boy Still Got It."

Lost Treasures is said to be a collection of tracks from the vault that never made their way into the hands of fans. According to HipHopDX, the 12-track offering hosts a number of features including Layzie Bone, KRS-One, Talib Kweli, Samuel L. Jackson, Mad Lion, Begetz, Budda, Big Pay Bac, and Brother Jay.

The album is reportedly scheduled for release next Friday (February 7), so keep an eye and ear out for that. In the meantime, give "Boy Still Got It" a spin or two and let us know what you think about this joint record with Onyx and R&B legend Bobby Brown.

Quotable Lyrics

Put ya money down, you don't wanna go there

Here forever, we ain't goin' nowhere

Do it again and again, no fear

Now let me here you say 'Oh yeah'