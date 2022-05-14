Onyx & Termanology Are Feeling Like "Project Gladiators"

This New Music Friday, few were brave enough to drop alongside Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, although hip-hop group Onyx wasn't intimidated by the threat of new Kung Fu Kenny as their direct competition.

The South Jamaica, Queens-based artists shared Onyx Versus Everybody – a relentless, 10-track record – ahead of their highly anticipated VERZUZ with Cypress Hill later this weekend. While the entire thing is worth a listen, our personal favourite track is "Project Gladiators" featuring Termanology.

"Project gladiators, pulling out radiators / My n*ggas is brawl like Larry Davis / Innocent bystanders, chics with high standards / Independent bitches don't need me to buy pampers," Fredro Starr spits over his own production.

Other appearances on Onyx Versus Everybody come from Big Twin on "Talk In New York," Ricky Bats on "Raze The Crime Rate, and finally, Harrd Luck on "Bac Up Off Me."

Will you be tuning into Onyx's VERZUZ with Cypress Hill? Sound off in the comments below, and while you're here, stream "Project Gladiators" on Spotify or Apple Music.

