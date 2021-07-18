mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

OnlyOneFelipe Unveils His New Project "Super"

Aron A.
July 18, 2021 16:52
Super
Only One Felipe

Only One Felipe delivers his new project, "Super" ft. Landstrip Chip, Seddy Hendrinx and more.


Only One Felipe has been on a relentless grind over the years and it feels like he'll soon have his breakout moment. The steady stream of music he's released in the past few years alone has helped him expand his catalog while showcasing his musical growth and maturity. This week, he shared his new project Super which is his fullest body of work to date. Extending for a little over 24 minutes, the eleven-song effort finds Felipe tackling spacey, moody production with braggadocious bars and a sprinkle of humor.

The latest project from Felipe boasts appearances from Landstrip Chip, Seddy Hendrinx, 5AM, and Carrie.

Super serves as the follow-up to 2020's Only One Whippa, a joint effort with producer Pyrex Whippa.

Check Only One Felipe's new project below. 

