Over the past few years, OnlyFans has become deeply ingrained in popular culture, especially after a spike in popularity during the start of the pandemic and a huge name drop from Beyoncé on Megan Thee Stallion's chart-topping and Grammy award-winning song "Savage." While the company — which is predominantly known for its explicit content — has reached incredible new heights, it has faced its fair share of controversies as well.

Earlier this year, OnlyFans attempted to clean up its image by banning all pornographic content, and that shocking move led artists and celebrities such as Tyga and Madina Milana to develop OnlyFans competitors like Myystar and My Exclusive Fans. The backlash that OnlyFans subsequently received forced the company to reverse its porn ban, and several months later, another major change has hit the company.



Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto/Getty Images

According to VladTV, Tim Stokely has stepped down from the position of CEO at OnlyFans. The 36-year-old businessman founded the platform in 2016 with a reported $13,271.96, and soon, OnlyFans went on to surpass a valuation of $300 million. Stokely's position will be filled by former OnlyFans Marketing Chief Amrapali Gan.

"I have taken the decision to step down from my position as CEO of Fenix International to focus on my next challenge," Tim Stokely revealed in an Instagram post. "I’d like to thank all of my colleagues, but the most important thank you is to all of the content creators… you made OnlyFans what it is today."

Read Stokely's full statement below.

