Russia's invasion of Ukraine began last week, while Putin warned of retaliation of any other country that attempted to intervene. Countries around the globe have instead put up sanctions against Russia that have prevented money from flowing in and out of the country. This has now impacted OnlyFans content creators in Russia who have had their accounts blocked or removed from the platform.



Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Per The Daily Beast, OnlyFans has reportedly begun blocking and deleting accounts in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine last week. There isn't much information on whether this was motivated by political reasons or if it was a result of the sanctions being imposed on Russia. Many OnlyFans creators are now losing significant income due to the platform's recent move.

One OnlyFans user, who goes by @kitty on OF, told the Daily Beast, "Right now I don’t have any funds to buy food or pay my rent." Adding, "I have taken part in several protests since I moved to Moscow when I was 18. We are not Putin! All my prayers for peace and the Ukraine people." Other users have also expressed that they do not support the war and feel they're being unfairly treated for Putin's actions.

OnlyFans has since responded to the backlash, though they didn't explain why accounts are being blocked. "Any available balances will remain secure and pending until such time that they may be withdrawn again," OF said. "While creators are not responsible for the recent attacks on Ukraine, due to worldwide financial restrictions we have very limited methods to pay Creator accounts linked to Russia and Belarus."

OnlyFans added that "payments are limited" due to the financial restrictions including access to SWIFT. The global financial network allows money to transfer across the world but Russia now has to work directly with financial institutions.

