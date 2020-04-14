Only One Felipe Delivers "Alley Oop" Music Video

Rising ATL rapper Only One Felipe gives HNHH the premiere of a new visual for "Alley Oop."

Only One Felipe has become a local presence in Atlanta, and as he widens his scope, we're excited to debut his new visuals for "Alley Oop."

His last visual we featured on the site was an ode to his females, whereas this record is moreso an ode to his haters. As far as the song goes, Felipe boasts: "They slept on me, they doubted me, they talk down, they don’t shout me [out], yet they all got co-signs & I did it [independent] by myself. Only One Records, signed my self to myself still balling with no help aka an alley opp."

The song is off Felipe's aptly-titled Thank You For Not Believing EP, which just dropped at the end of March and features fellow ATL rappers like Nessly, Guap Tarantino and K Camp.

Let us know if you're a fan of Only One Felipe yet, and catch the new music video for "Alley Oop."