OneAcen Is On A Roll With "Closer"

2020 was a year where UK's scene truly shined on an international scale. The resurgence of drill was largely based from their style of production but the afrobeats scene has also been crushing things. One Acen has been at the forefront with his gender-bending stylings that include influences of hip hop & R&B. In the past few years specifically, he's witnessed tons of success and 2021 is already starting off on a great note.

One Acen continues his impressive run with his new single, "Closer." The rapper's latest single is a laidback and chill, perfect for those late night smoke sessions. AjayOnTheBeatz continues this hot streak with this single as well.

We're excited to see what OneAcen has up his sleeves this year. Check his new song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

How can you love me so quick?

Expect me not to put down on it

I was right on the edge and it was counterfeit

