Global Citizen, in conjunction with Lady Gaga, aired the One World: Together At Home concert last night and raised $128 Million in the battle against COVID-19.

Getty Images

"I am so humbled to have been a part of this project. Thank you @GlblCtzn. Thank you @WHO. I love you 🌎❤️," Lady Gaga wrote on Twitter afterward.

$55.1 million of the raised funds went to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and $72.8 million went to local and regional first responders. Over 70 artists and celebrities appeared during the live broadcast. Among them were Taylor Swift, Michelle Obama, Elton John, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, The Rolling Stones, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and many more.

Concluding its statement on the outcome of the event, Global Citizen notes that the battle is not over: "While the One World: Together At Home special broadcast represented a moment of global unity and an opportunity to support the global response through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund or regional and local responders, there is more to be done. Global Citizen remains committed to building on this incredible momentum to continue to support the global COVID-19 response, frontline health workers, and the broader prevention agenda to ensure we never face another crisis like this again."

