Although all four of the murder suspects in XXXTentacion's death are set to face a judge next month, one of them actually had plans of getting out on bond. Yeah, not happening buddy.



AllHipHop exclusively reports that Trayvon Newsome and his lawyer filed documents with the court back in September 2019 that stated he was legally entitled to be bonded out until the trial began. However, unfortunately for them, the judge ruled that an abundance of evidence is present to keep him and the other suspects behind bars. Newsome was in court last week during an Arthur Hearing when prosecutors presented the evidence to Judge Michael Usan for two charges, including first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon. Along with fellow suspects Dedrick Williams, Robert Allen and Michael Boatwright, Newsome is facing capital murder and could face execution in the state of Florida if convicted according to AHH. Let's just pray X gets the justice he deserves.

