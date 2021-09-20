Dream Doll is not going back to St. Louis.

In an Instagram live session on Sunday night, the Love & Hip-Hop star detailed an extremely troubling and frightening chain of events that happened outside an event last night in the Missouri city.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Explaining that there was a mixup that lead to all of her belongings ending up in one car instead of two, Dream Doll went on to say that her driver/security was robbed at gunpoint and the robber made off with a significant amount of things. Deciding against leaving her purse in the car as well, Dream Doll said she was fortunate to not lost that in the robbery.

However, the robber was killed, according to Dream Doll.

"The n***** got f**king killed," she said in an IG live session. "The n***** that f**kin' robbed the car is dead."

Dream Doll did not specify how the robber was allegedly killed and no details have emerged in this case.

She did, however, make it clear she would never return to St. Louis.

"I will never, ever, ever, ever come back here again, you hear me?" she told viewers. "This state is blacklisted from my bookings. To all my St. Louis fans, I will never, be back to y'all city."

It is to be seen whether more details surrounding this robbery will emerge but one thing is clear -- Dream Doll, despite leaving the robbery unscathed, is more than upset with what happened and is putting a large part of the blame on St. Louis as a city.

