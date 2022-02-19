It’s been almost two months since the death of Young Dolph and law enforcement continue to have trouble with the case. CBS affiliate WREG reported that an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Shundale Barnett has been issued. The warrant comes after officials failed to confirm his location more than a month after he was arrested in Indiana for Dolph’s murder.

Barnett was initially arrested alongside Justin Johnson during a traffic stop, and both were extradite back to Memphis to face murder charges. Barnett was released shortly after, but was charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, criminal attempt to committ first-degree murder, and theft of property. Barnett is now wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden released a statement about Barnett in a press conference on Thursday, “On January 11, Mr. Shundale Barnett was brought to the Clay County Jail by the Indiana State Police from an arrest on I-70. He was booked in the Clay County Jail on an outstanding warrant from Shelby County, Tennessee.” He added, “We contacted Shelby County and held him on their warrant and we were contacted on January 21 and they told us that they were no longer wanting to come and pick up Mr. Barnett and that we were to release him at that time.”

During the press conference, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich was asked to explain why Barnett was released but could not disclose any information. “I can’t, because it’s a pending case. It is a pending investigation, it is a pending prosecution, and we can’t get into that at this time. When we can, we will answer all those questions that I know the public has,” she said.

[Via]