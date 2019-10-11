According to a report from TMZ, one of the men arrested in connection with Mac Miller's fatal overdose just pled not guilty to charges he supplied the rapper with counterfeit oxycodone that caused the rapper's death.

Cameron Pettit, one of Mac Miller’s alleged dealers, entered his plea during his arraignment Thursday in Los Angeles federal court. Another one of Mac’s alleged dealers, Stephen Walter, had his arraignment pushed back to later this month, because he's in custody in San Diego and under quarantine for mumps.

Pettit and Walter were both indicted last week by a federal grand jury for allegedly giving Mac a deadly dose of pills. The feds claim Mac ordered 10 “blues,” which is reportedly street code for oxycodone plus Xanax and cocaine. But, prosecutors say the pills Miller received were counterfeit and actually contained fentanyl, which caused his death.

The men are charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, and conspiring to distribute controlled substances resulting in death. Each charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and a potential max sentence of life without parole. Walter is also charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition, and he's facing up to 10 years in prison just for that. Walter was previously convicted on a drug distribution charge.

We’ll continue to keep you posted moving forward.

[Via]