The Medusa Festival in Spain is a massive EDM event, and this year it boasted big acts like David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Amelie Lens, and Carl Cox. The festivities turned into horror on Saturday morning, however, when high winds caused the main stage collapsed, killing one person and injuring dozens of others. Three festival-goers suffered serious trauma injuries and an additional fourteen attendees received minor injuries.

Winds of over 50 miles per hour damaged the infrastructure of the main stage causing it to fall apart, reports BBC and Reuters. Multiple other facilities at the festival, which is located in the Spanish city of Valencia, were damaged as well. The festival was evacuated and the organizers have now canceled the rest of the concerts.

Sergi Alexander/Getty Images

The festival organizers took to Facebook to address the tragedy. "We are completely devastated and dismayed at what happened last morning," they wrote. "The management of Medusa Festival would like to express our deep and sincere condolences to the family and friends affected by the fatal consequences that occurred last night. It is a day of mourning and respect for those affected. And they will have us for everything they need. His unbearable suffering we also make ours."

DJ Miguel Serna was onstage when the infrastructure at the festival began to collapse. He wrote in an Instagram story about the event. "It was a very tense few minutes, I’ve never experienced anything like it before," he described. "The tragedy happened just at the end of my session on the main stage, just below it, which was the most affected. It was a few moments of horror. I am still in shock."

