OnCue Drops Big Facts On Dealing With Love And Haters With "Big Mad"

Hailing from the West Coast but representing both for New York and Connecticut as well, OnCue is a budding emcee with an approach to rap that mixes melody, lyricism and a touch of rock star steez on the side. With his new single "Big Mad," you get to see all those elements and then some come together as he croons and spits bars about the best way to deal with your haters: just gloat!

Keeping with his 2020 schedule of dropping something new every few weeks — he's at, like, 14 tracks so far — Cuey gave "Big Mad" the extra deluxe treatment by adding on a set of visuals to accompany the release. Those that can remember endless days at the arcade as a youngin' may experience extreme nostalgia after getting a look at the vibes in this video, and it doesn't hurt that you can actually knock to the fire beat produced by Turbz, Brenton Duvall and Lifeoftheo. If this is a preview of what's to come, and it sounds anything like his 2019 project I Hate Me Too, OnCue is on track to being one of the key rappers to look out for that are currently representing for a new West Coast wave.

Listen to "Big Mad" by OnCue below, and let us know what you think down in the comments after peeping the music video above as well.

Quotable Lyrics:

I was eating wontons with the duck sauce

Yeah they try, yeah they swore that they wrote me off

Now I'm staying on this shit like I'm Tony Hawk

Every time you talk, all I hear is sodium

Oooh I'm in this bitch, and I'm stuntin' like Steve-O

Me and my amigos sippin' Casamigos

If we run out, then we switch to the Tito's

Always on beast mode, yeah that's the ethos