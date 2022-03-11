Twitter fingers have often been the culprit of online beefs, and back in 2018, Omeretta The Great and JT were engaged in a war of words. These two New School women in Rap didn't seem to have any underlying animosity, but for just a brief moment, they were entangled in a heated back and forth. Omeretta believed JT was shading her at the time and fired back, resulting in the City Girls star returning blows.

The argument is now one of the ghosts of Twitter Wars past, but while speaking with It's Tricky with Raquel Harper, Omeretta was questioned about the years-old spat.

When she was asked about what happened between her and JT, Omeretta let out a laugh before explaining.

"Basically, it was like, 2018 and she was on Twitter saying something, I felt like she was talking about me," said the rapper. "I felt like she was talking about me because she was signed to [Quality Control] and I felt like they used to be talkin' junk about me, so I just replied to her and was like, 'Direct yo sh*t.' And she was like, 'B*tch, wasn't nobody talkin' 'bout you,' so I was like, 'B*tch, who you talkin' 'bout?' And we got to arguing."

The expected follow-up question was asked if the ladies had since made peace. The "Sorry Not Sorry" rapper said that has yet to happen. Revisit the argument above and watch Omeretta The Great's interview below where she also speaks on leaving Love & Hip Hop.