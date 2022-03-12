Omeretta the Great is keeping love alive. The former Love & Hip-Hop cast member opened up about future wedding plans with her boyfriend who is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence.

During an interview on the It's Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, she talked about her relationship with her fiancé Ta'Byron Rashad Smith. Omeretta confirmed that the two were happily engaged and that they plan to wed while he is in jail, but will have another ceremony upon his release. When asked about having kids, the rapper excitedly talked about having children with Smith, under the assumption that he will come home "soon." "He's going to come home, he's going to come home before the time that's posted. Yeah, because I know," she said.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Atlanta-native has high hopes for her relationship, even tattooing his name on her a couple of times. Though she has received a lot of backlash for her choice to hold her man down, Omeretta just thinks everyone is judgemental and doesn't understand.

Smith was convicted of robbing a slew of Asian-owned businesses throughout Georgia back in 2017. According to the DOJ, both Smith and his co-conspirator Dravion Sanchez Ware, terrorized, threatened, and harmed their victims. Smith was sentenced to 27 years in prison and will be 50 when he is released.

Omeretta recently quit Love & Hip-Hop after disagreements with the producers that told her she would be able to focus on getting her music noticed. Instead, producers focused more on the "love" aspect of the show than the actual "hip-hop".

[Via] + [Via]