OMB Peezy, YFN Lucci, and Yungeen Ace Reflect On Their Success On "Hustle"

Alexander Cole
December 19, 2020 09:50
Hustle
OMB Peezy Feat. YFN Lucci & Yungeen Ace

OMB Peezy is joined by YFN Lucci and Yungeen Ace on his brand new track "Hustle."


OMB Peezy has made waves thanks to his brand of melodic hard-hitting tracks that speak on the trials and tribulations he has faced throughout his life. Many have gravitated to his music as a result of his honesty and it's no surprise that his art continues to resonate. On Friday, Peezy linked up with YFN Lucci and Yungeen Ace for a new emotional track called "Hustle."

With this track, we get a nice piano ballad that has all three artists reflecting on the pain they had to deal with on their journey to stardom. Their lives haven't been easy but they have persevered and on this track, they all offer some introspection that anyone can relate to, at least on some level. It's a melodic piece and is one that fits in nicely with OMB Peezy's past work.

Check out the track below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I remember we weren't making no noise
Now I'm probably smoking loud in the Rolls Royce
Thinking bout them days I was doing dirt
We were fucked up had no choice

OMB Peezy YFN Lucci Yungeen Ace hustle new song new music
