OMB Peezy Unleashes New Track "Not Just Anybody"

Aron A.
June 28, 2021 16:41
OMB Peezy comes through with a new single.


It feels like every week, OMB Peezy is blessing fans with some new heat. The Mobile, AL rapper has been keeping the streets flooded with new music, even after the release of his latest project, Too Deep For Tears. The steady stream of music since might not indicate that a new project is on the way but regardless, Peezy's loosies are just as consistent as his album cuts.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest track, "Not just anybody." The rapper tackles emotional piano-laced production with reflections of heartbreak, anxiety, and overcoming the obstacles that he's faced over the course of his lifetime. 

OMB Peezy was recently announced as a performer at Rolling Loud New York in October. 

Stay tuned for more music from Peezy.

Quotable Lyrics
They tried to close it, I kicked in the door
Let my people in, took too many losses I need to win
Young n***a feel like he don't need a friend
If I left, you would never see me again

