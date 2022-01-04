mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

OMB Peezy Shares New Single "If You Love Me"

Aron A.
January 03, 2022 21:19
OMB Peezy shares a new single.


Mobile, AL has only grown in prominence in the rap game. Artists like Flo Milli and Yung Bleu are representing the town on some bigger platforms but OMB Peezy has been putting on over the years, too. 

Peezy kicked off 2021 with the release of Too Deep For Tears before unveiling a slew of singles leading up to November's In The Meantime 2. However, it looks like he might have even more heat on the way in the near future. Before closing out 2021, the rapper slid through with his latest single, "If You Love Me." Bringing out his vulnerable side on wax, he flips Iyaz's 2009 debut single, "Replay" for a dose of unexpected nostalgia.

Check out the latest from OMB Peezy below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm up now and it feel amazing
N***as talk but they don't really phase me
Ain't like this generation
Going to jail ain't never made you real
I regret all of my cases

