OMB Peezy Returns With His Latest Drop "Somebody"

OMB Peezy is possibly one of the most overlooked artists from the South right now. The Mobile, Alabama native has blown up past his region, making connections with E-40 out in the Bay. The connections between the two cities have undoubtedly influenced his own music. The rapper came through with his latest project, Preacher Of The Streets earlier this year. Now, he came through with something a little different with his latest drop.

OMB Peezy's new track, "Somebody" is a bit more on the softer side. With the auto-tune turned all the way up, he flexes a blues-y type of melody while he reflects on the days when he was poor and how things have changed since he got money.

Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Nobody love me like my gun

It ain't hard to keep it A1

It ain't hard to keep it real, bitch

Heart goes so I don't feel shit