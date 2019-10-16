mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

OMB Peezy Returns With His Latest Drop "Somebody"

Aron A.
October 15, 2019 20:56
82 Views
00
0
Photo By HNHHPhoto By HNHH
Photo By HNHH

Somebody (GMIX)
OMB Peezy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

OMB Peezy gets his acoustic guitar and melodies on for this one.


OMB Peezy is possibly one of the most overlooked artists from the South right now. The Mobile, Alabama native has blown up past his region, making connections with E-40 out in the Bay. The connections between the two cities have undoubtedly influenced his own music. The rapper came through with his latest project, Preacher Of The Streets earlier this year. Now, he came through with something a little different with his latest drop.

OMB Peezy's new track, "Somebody" is a bit more on the softer side. With the auto-tune turned all the way up, he flexes a blues-y type of melody while he reflects on the days when he was poor and how things have changed since he got money.

Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Nobody love me like my gun
It ain't hard to keep it A1
It ain't hard to keep it real, bitch
Heart goes so I don't feel shit

OMB Peezy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  82
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
OMB Peezy new song new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS OMB Peezy Returns With His Latest Drop "Somebody"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject