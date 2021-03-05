OMB Peezy Recruits King Von, Rylo Rodriguez, Blac Youngsta & More For 'Too Deep For Tears' Album

After releasing the high-energy "Dope Boy" single with his fellow Mobile, Alabama, rapper Rylo Rodriguez at the beginning of February, anticipation for OMB Peezy's next album skyrocketed. Unfortunately, there was a slight kink in the Loyalty Over Love rapper's album rollout as earlier this month, he was reportedly arrested in connection to the shooting at Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's music video shoot. Since being released from jail, OMB Peezy has denied the accusations against him, and now he's shifting focus to his long-awaited album, Too Deep For Tears.

Despite the negativity that Peezy has endured this month, Too Deep For Tears is an impressive new record that's deeply rooted in speaking positive manifestations and figuring out a way to move past a life full of pain. In addition to the previously released Rylo Rodriguez-assisted song "Dope Boy," OMB Peezy's latest album features huge guest appearances from underground and mainstream acts such as Blac Youngsta, Jacquees, Sniper Gang artist Jackboy, and the late King Von.

With a runtime of just 45 minutes, finding some time to listen to OMB Peezy's album Too Deep For Tears this weekend shouldn't be too difficult, so don't sleep on the Mobile, Alabama artist's impressive new full-length effort.

Tracklist:

1. Teria's Youngest Baby

2. The Bottom

3. Be This Way

4. Dope Boy (feat. Rylo Rodriguez)

5. Offense

6. Soul Ties

7. I Try

8. Everything

9. Keep That (Feat. Blac Youngsta)

10. Give Me A Reason

11. Smile

12. On My Way

13. Right Here (feat. Jacquees)

14. Love Is Blind

15. Ima Thug

16. Big Homie (Remix) (feat. King Von & Jackboy)