OMB Peezy Raps Through The Pain On "Let Up"

It's hard for any artist to make a name for themselves in the oftentimes fickle music industry, and the odds become even graver when you enter the hip-hop realm. For 300's own OMB Peezy, the road to becoming one of the more promising emcees to rise out of Mobile, Alabama and later Sacramento, California has been one of major perseverance that he talks in detail about on his new single "Let Up."

The song's title is derived from the proverbial idea of having your foot on someone's neck and not letting up in the least bit. In this case, Peezy applies it to his idea of finally making moves in the rap game and not allowing anything to stop him from rising — it's a sentiment that applies to fake love from old friends and haters alike. Even with a beat that makes you want bop your head, the lyricism gives it all a much deeper meaning. Major props, Peez.

Listen to "Let Up" by OMB Peezy right now below and wherever you stream your tunes:

Quotable Lyrics:

Can't even call up my homies

Feel like I'm all on my lonely

Keep that fake love; I don't want it

Look at everybody as opponents

Look at me grandma, I made it

Mama, look at your baby

They gave me a chance, I had to take it

Put it on my plate and I ate it