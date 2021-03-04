With all of the tragic losses that Hip Hop has endured in recent years, many were hoping that the violence would dissipate. We were struck with bad news a little over a week ago when it was reported that shots were fired on the music video set where Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg were on location. Three people were injured but were treated at a local hospital and thankfully, there were no fatalities, but it came as a surprise when rapper OMB Peezy was arrested in connection with the shooting.



Image via HNHH

It's reported that Peezy, real name LeParis Dade, was taken into custody earlier this week "on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime," reports the Atlanta Journal & Constitution. The rapper's bond was reportedly set at $60K and it looks as if OMB Peezy was able to take care of his most recent legal troubles because he posted a video of himself reuniting with his loved ones.

To be released on bond, the AJC stated that Peezy had to also agree to wear an ankle monitor as well as surrender his passport. The details of how investigators tied Peezy to the shooting are not yet known, but we expect authorities to share more information in days to come. OMB Peezy has denied the allegations against him. His album Too Deep For Tears reportedly drops Friday (March 5).

Check out Peezy's welcome home fresh out Fulton County Jail below.

