OMB Peezy Keeps The Gang With Him On "OMB Sh*t"

OMB Peezy has been putting in work over the years. The Alabama-raised, West Coast-based artist has made strides in his career as being one of the most promising young artists from the South. Over the past few months, he's released a few singles such as "Let Up," "Tree Top," and more." Today, the rapper returned with his new single, "OMB Shit." Giving off a real soulful, Southern vibe, the rapper details death and betrayal in the streets and losing loved ones in the process. Peezy's pushes his vulnerability through infectious melodies and it proves to be one of his fortes.

Hopefully, with the release of new music means that he's readying a brand new project for 2020. Keep your eyes peeled and peep his song below.

Quotable Lyrics

You the same n***a on that creep shit

My gang the same n***as that's on beef shit

It was close range, don't know how he missed

You a scary n***a, someone I can't be wit