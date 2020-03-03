mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

OMB Peezy Keeps The Gang With Him On "OMB Sh*t"

Aron A.
March 02, 2020 20:27
41 Views
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

OMB Peezy is back with his latest single, "OMB Shit."


OMB Peezy has been putting in work over the years. The Alabama-raised, West Coast-based artist has made strides in his career as being one of the most promising young artists from the South. Over the past few months, he's released a few singles such as "Let Up," "Tree Top," and more." Today, the rapper returned with his new single, "OMB Shit." Giving off a real soulful, Southern vibe, the rapper details death and betrayal in the streets and losing loved ones in the process. Peezy's pushes his vulnerability through infectious melodies and it proves to be one of his fortes.

Hopefully, with the release of new music means that he's readying a brand new project for 2020. Keep your eyes peeled and peep his song below.

Quotable Lyrics
You the same n***a on that creep shit
My gang the same n***as that's on beef shit
It was close range, don't know how he missed
You a scary n***a, someone I can't be wit

Reject