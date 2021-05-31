OMB Peezy Keeps It 100 On "Coming From Me"

OMB Peezy's come-up has been a few years in the making but with each of his recent releases, it feels like he's gearing up for something big in the months ahead. The rapper has maintained a busy schedule in the past year. The numerous singles he's released have continued to flood his YouTube page while fans have kept 2020's In The Meantime and March's Too Deep For Tears on steady rotation.

In between projects, the rapper has hardly left his fanbase without new music. This week, he slid through with a brand new banger titled, "Coming From Me." His bluesy vocals meet a rapid flow as he details the trauma he deals with from the streets, along with his love and loyalty to his friends.

Peep the latest offering from OMB Peezy below.

Quotable Lyrics

All this shit talkin' cool but is it really real n***a?

All this shit talk street but is he really 'bout it?

If you talk it like you widdit but you really out your pocket

