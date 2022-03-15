OMB Peezy Keeps His Head High On Uplifting "Last Breath"

Mobile, AL has turned into a hub for some of the hottest new artists, like Flo Milli and Yung Bleu. OMB Peezy emerged as an early champion of the city a few years back before moving to California where he was aligned with E-40 for a minute. However, he's been on his grind heavily recently, delivering track-after-track, whether loose singles or new freestyles to hold fans over.

His emotionally-tinged delivery accentuates the pain in his voice. However, that same conviction can be turned into a message of optimism, as he showcases in his latest offering, "Last Breath." Tackling Apostle X's single "For You" ft. Grace Ogaji, Peezy reflects on the trials and tribulations with a sense of hope in his tone.

Check out OMB Peezy's latest offering below.

Quotable Lyrics

Everything yours but the pain

I'm going through this shit so you don't feel the same

Tell 'em whatever, tell 'em I invited umbrellas

Just so you could watch it fall but never feel the rain

