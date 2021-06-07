OMB Peezy Isn't Here For Fake Love On "Lefty"

Mobile, Alabama's own OMB Peezy has been relentlessly hustling week after week with new music for his fans. Sometimes, they're exclusive to his YouTube page but the abundance of music has left fans satisfied since the release of Too Deep For Tears earlier this year. The rapper's ability to balance between exhilarating street rap over blistering production and pain-inducing ballads has showcased just how versatile he could be. Still, he's yet to make a mark in the rap game on a major level.

This week, the rapper returned with a brand new loosie titled, "Lefty." Leaning towards the melodic side, the rapper reflects on no-strings-attached relationships and maneuvering through the streets. "Stomach aches and gun blazin', it's amazin' that I made it/ How could I run to you when you runnin' away? You think I'm 'bout to chase it?" he raps over pulsating 808s and melancholic piano chords.

Peep the latest from OMB Peezy below.

Quotable Lyrics

The block so hot, my brain' bakin'

Dread went on that vacation, when them

Crackers scoop you, put you on that plantation

They act like it's gon' make it better, really that shit slavery