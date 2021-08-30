OMB Peezy Drops Off "Chris Rock"

Chris Rock might not have dropped any bars in his career but he's also been a fixture within the hip-hop community. Whether it's incorporating commentary on the culture in his comedy specials or simply showing face at a concert or listening party, his support for hip-hop as a member of Hollywood's elite have earned him plenty of shout outs over the years.

This week, OMB Peezy slid through with a brand new single titled after the comedian. Peezy brings on spacey trap production while putting his mellifluent delivery on display. While Peezy's been able to evoke emotions of pain in his career, his latest record showcases a more upbeat, fun side of his artistry.

Peep OMB Peezy's latest record, "Chris Rock" below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

50 thousand dollars in a zip lock, flip flops

Layin' on the floor, bad bitch just left

Servin' in the trap, got Chris Rock, bitch

I don't need nobody, did this shit by myself