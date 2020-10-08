mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

OMB Peezy Delivers Another Freestyle "Don't Need Time"

Aron A.
October 07, 2020
Don't Need Time Freestyle
OMB Peezy

OMB Peezy makes it look easy on his remix of Hotboii & Lil Baby's "Don't Need Time."


OMB Peezy has been steadily delivering freestyles regularly. Each track has given fans a little of what they've wanted as they anticipate his next project. But in a pandemic, the rapper's kept the streets flooded with new music regularly. This week, he returned with a brand new freestyle over Hotboii's new single, "Don't Need Time" that's kept the streets hot. The rapper interpolates certain melodies while detailing the ins and outs of his life, and the reality that he deals with on a regular basis.

Just as this track's been circulating, the rapper recently teased the remix to "Big Homie." The rapper shared a teaser of the visual revealing the song will include guest appearances from Jackboy and King Von. Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Don't need time 'cause time never waited on me
Gotta freaky bitch who whip this dick out while I'm gettin' sleep
Can see through shit, so I be peepin', you can't fake with me
Might go to jail, his P.O. watchin', he can't fake his pee

OMB Peezy
OMB Peezy
