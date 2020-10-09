mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

OMB Peezy Connects With King Von & Jackboy For "Big Homie" Remix

Dre D.
October 09, 2020 17:46
Big Homie (Remix)
OMB Peezy Feat. King Von & JackBoy

The Alabama rapper grabs King Von and Jackboy for the remix to "Big Homie."


OMB Peezy can't be stopped.

The Mobile, Alabama rapper revisits his earlier single "Big Homie," this time joined by Chicago's King Von and Sniper Gang's Jackboy on the remix.

Over an acoustic guitar led trap ballad that would be perfect for Lil Baby and Gunna, Peezy reminds us that rap hasn't changed him. He's still staying dangerous: "I hope you n****s ain’t forget, homie/young n****, still'll kill a n**** big homie"

King Von brings his rowdy energy and gruff voice to the laidback banger and Jackboy follows up with a melodic flow reminiscent of label head Kodak Black.

Check out the visuals for the "Big Homie" remix below and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

If that n**** run up wrong, he could die
We got all these damn guns, why try?
If that n**** go to plan, pressure getting applied
If that n**** go to plan, momma go to crying
I do no hiding, do no fighting, I be frontline sliding
In the club, diamonds biting like my jeweler Mike Tyson
My .40 got a pack of punch, that baby hitting just like her
You n****s ain't real thugs, y'all only thugs when typing

