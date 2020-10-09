OMB Peezy Connects With King Von & Jackboy For "Big Homie" Remix

OMB Peezy can't be stopped.

The Mobile, Alabama rapper revisits his earlier single "Big Homie," this time joined by Chicago's King Von and Sniper Gang's Jackboy on the remix.

Over an acoustic guitar led trap ballad that would be perfect for Lil Baby and Gunna, Peezy reminds us that rap hasn't changed him. He's still staying dangerous: "I hope you n****s ain’t forget, homie/young n****, still'll kill a n**** big homie"

King Von brings his rowdy energy and gruff voice to the laidback banger and Jackboy follows up with a melodic flow reminiscent of label head Kodak Black.

Check out the visuals for the "Big Homie" remix below and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

If that n**** run up wrong, he could die

We got all these damn guns, why try?

If that n**** go to plan, pressure getting applied

If that n**** go to plan, momma go to crying

I do no hiding, do no fighting, I be frontline sliding

In the club, diamonds biting like my jeweler Mike Tyson

My .40 got a pack of punch, that baby hitting just like her

You n****s ain't real thugs, y'all only thugs when typing