OMB Peezy Is Back With New Single "Big Homie"

Aron A.
July 22, 2019 20:13
116 Views
Big Homie
OMB Peezy

OMB Peezy comes through with new heat.


OMB Peezy's profile has grown tremendously in the past two years. The Mobile, AL native has consistently dropped heat and kept the streets hot. He's released four projects in the past two years including Loyalty Over Love and Preacher To The Streets which arrived a few months ago. He hasn't stopped applying pressure and now, he returns with his latest drop, "Big Homie."

OMB Peezy takes a more somber tone on his latest drop, "Big Homie." Over guitar-based production and auto-tuned vocals, the rapper's pain his heard on his latest track as he discusses personal experiences in the streets. "I know I can't do nothin' without my iron/ I fucked around and shot the wrong n***a tryna slide," he raps on the record. It's not a banger like his other singles but OMB Peezy continues to showcase his vulnerable side on his record.

Peep "Big Homie" below.

Quotable Lyrics
I hope you n***as ain't forget homie
Young n***a, still a killa, n***a, big homie
Word around town, I'm ridin' 'round with that stick on me
And I'll do a walk through like Rich Homie

