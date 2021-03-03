The hip-hop community prepared for the worst after it was reported that shots were fired at a music video shoot involving Compton rapper Roddy Ricch and Detroit rapper 42 Dugg. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and two others transported themselves to a local medical facility shortly afterward. The story was put on ice for a few days but on Wednesday, it was reported Sacramento-via-Alabama rapper OMB Peezy was reportedly arrested in connection to the shooting.

According to HipHopDX and Say Cheese TV, OMB Peezy was arrested on Monday (Match 1) and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of the crime. The rapper, whose real name is LeParis Dade, was pictured in court wearing a facemask and jumpsuit, confirming his arrest. Reports state that he has not been released from jail and is being held on a $60,000 bond.

Peezy updated his Instagram Story on Wednesday morning, confirming his arrest and proclaiming his innocence. "I'm innocent be home soon love y'all," he wrote.



HotNewHipHop has reached out to OMB Peezy's team at 300 Entertainment for a statement. We have not received a response yet.

Both Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg confirmed that they were not shot after social media erupted with prayers for the two rappers. "Ain't nobody shoot at me. we all good. im juss tryna feed the streets," said Roddy in a statement. "Appreciate the concerns though I did not get SHOT!!!!!!!" added 42 Dugg.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.

