OMB Peezy & T.I. Link Up For The "I'm Straight" Music Video

OMB Peezy and T.I. connect for the visuals of their new collab.

OMB Peezy's been gaining a lot of steam in the rap game over the past few years. The Mobile, AL rapper released his project, Preacher Of The Streets earlier this year which includes features from of the biggest artists in the game. One of the biggest features he has is from T.I. who appears on the track, "I'm Straight." Now, they link up for the official visuals.

OMB Peezy's new video opens up with a clip of his interview with VladTV from 2017 where he speaks on the hate artists get within their own city. The video then cuts to Tip and OMB Peezy being bombarded in a media scrum while rapping their verses.

"I made this song to explain to people my point of view when it comes to materialistic things making you who you are," Peezy told Complex. "Without all these things I’ll be straight."

Peep his latest visual above.