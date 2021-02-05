OMB Peezy & Rylo Rodriguez Put On For Mobile, Alabama In "Dope Boy"

Four and a half hours southwest of Atlanta sits Mobile, Alabama, a city that’s becoming more and more known for its bubbling Hip-Hop scene. New talent is breaking out of the city at a surprising rate, and as a result, acts like Flo Milli, NoCap, and Yung Bleu are slowly becoming household names.

Two other vanguards of Mobile’s current rap scene are OMB Peezy and Rylo Rodriguez. OMB Peezy first made waves in the music industry with 2016’s “Lay Down,” and since then, his projects Loyalty Over Love, Preacher To The Streets, and In The Meantime have all been met with positive reception from his fan base. Rylo Rodriguez, on the other hand, is closely associated with recently crowned best rapper alive Lil Baby. The 4PF signee dropped off G.I.H.F. last fall, which housed his highly successful single “Walk” with Lil Baby and 42 Dugg.

Months later, the two Mobile artists linked up together for OMB Peezy’s latest single “Dope Boy.” The Rylo Rodriguez-featured song has been teased by Peezy for weeks, and it gives fans a glimpse of Peezy’s long-awaited album Too Deep For Tears. OMB Peezy may not be the only one dropping soon either, as Rodriguez has recently been teasing the deluxe version of G.I.H.F.

How are you feeling about the collaboration between these two Mobile artists?

Quotable Lyrics

How much it cost, your life? I'm sayin'

How much it cost, your ice? A mansion

My team, we ballin', this flight, a Vantage

Dreamin' far inside all of my vibes, a fantasy