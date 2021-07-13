mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

OMB Bloodbath Releases Debut EP "Blood Sample"

Alex Zidel
July 13, 2021 14:32
LVRN's OMB Bloodbath releases her debut project "Blood Sample" featuring EST Gee.


Houston rapper OMB Bloodbath has officially arrived with her debut project Blood Sample. Operating as part of the star-studded LVRN roster with Summer Walker, 6LACK, Shelley FKA DRAM, BRS Kash, and more, OMB Bloodbath has been rising up as one of the hottest women in rap, delivering a scorching hot new project for us all to enjoy on Tuesday.

Titled Blood Sample, the five-track EP is exactly that: a sample of what Bloodbath is capable of. She's got only one feature on the project from EST Gee -- the rest is handled by the buzzing artist herself.

Bloodbath has been in and out of trouble with the law for the last year, but she's managed to find ways to continue elevating in the music world. She lost her close friend and mentor George Floyd in 2020 after signing to LVRN, and she's been pushing boundaries as one of the most exciting LGBTQ+ identifying rappers in the world right now.

Listen to OMB Bloodbath's new EP Blood Sample below.

Tracklist:

1. 77004
2. Not Gang (feat. EST Gee)
3. Don't Do It
4. Eat Up Da Drip
5. Swiss Cheese

OMB Bloodbath Love Renaissance (LVRN) houston new music EST Gee
