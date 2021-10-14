OMB Bloodbath & EST Gee Go From The Church To The Cemetery In The "Not Gang" Video

It's a Houston/Louisville connection on "Not Gang"

Back in September, rapper OMB Bloodbath sat down with HotNewHipHop for our Rise & Grind series and spoke on everything from growing up in Houston's Third Ward to biting through an entire orange while performing at a local block party.

At the time, OMB Bloodbath told us that the visuals for her record "Not Gang" with Louisville rapper EST Gee were on the way and less than a month later, they have arrived.

Starting out with a shot of OMB Bloodbath counting cash through a bedroom window, we follow the "Blood Sample" rapper from the house to the church, where the pastor gifts her a briefcase full of money with a Holy Bible in the middle. After leaving the pews and stained-glass windows behind, OMB Bloodbath hits the streets, rapping with an umbrella surrounded by her homies.

EST Gee raps his verse while stomping through a cemetery and the two rappers meet up in a classic car and flaunt all kinds of cash and jewelry as the record closes and we are left with one of the hardest videos of 2021.

Go check out the visuals for "Not Gang" and let us know what you think in the comments.