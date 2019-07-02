Recent reports by us indicated that Omarion's baby mother and ex-girlfriend Apryl Jones was boo'd up with his B2K-affiliate Lil Fizz. The rumors spawned right after a series of videos surfaced online which showed the two being a little more than cozy. Moreover, Lil Fizz's baby mother, Moniece Slaughter, also stepped in with the petty comments wherein she proclaimed: "Congratulations are in order for Apryl Jones and teeny fizzle pop on the announcement of their relationship-slash-f*ckship. Congrats on moving into the new house together. Congrats on potentially getting married and having kids and I could not wish for a better stepmother for my son. Just be a little more respectful and mind your f*cking business. And we can be the biggest, bestest, blended family ever." While the alleged couple has yet to confirm their current relationship status, rumors are already swirling that Apryl Jones got knocked up by Fizz. This surely makes for great content in the wake of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood's imminent return.

Nevertheless, a clip of Jones surfaced and revealed a slight curve on her stomach. A commenter wrote "what in the bump bump bump is going on here?" and Moniece came in with the shade once more, replying "We're about to find out in 6mos or so." Could Apryl Jones really be pregnant with Lil Fizz's baby?

