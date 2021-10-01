Omarion Unites Bow Wow & Soulja Boy For "Ex"

In what can only be described as a blast from the past, Omarion, Soulja Boy, and Bow Wow have united for a nostalgia-fueled cause and delivered the melodic, bouncy, ex. Based on the lineup alone, it's not entirely difficult to predict where this one is going -- but this doesn't necessarily mean the end result isn't enjoyable.

Though the majority of "Ex" is handled by man of the hour Omarion, Soulja Boy holds it down for a brief verse before tagging in his old pal Bow Wow. On that note, the former So-So Def rapper seems focused as he raps, arguably stealing the show as he raps a rapid-fire flow. Though the success of "Ex" will likely depend of the listener's affection for the parties involved, it's always nice to hear a modern take on a bygone era -- do you think this one has the makings of a hit?

Quotable Lyrics

I tell the pilot to land, I tell the pilot to land

I should have went to AVCU, the way a young n***a be playing with bands

Speaking of bands, I beat the pussy up just like a drummer, yeah I got a stick



