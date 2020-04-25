He never expected that ignoring his ex-girlfriend would make him an "unbothered" cultural phenomenon, but here we are. Omarion gained himself a new title after he responded to news of the mother of his children, Apryl Jones, dating his B2K groupmate, Fizz. Omarion remained silent about the controversy for quite some time, but when he did surface, he had a smile on his face, wished them well, and seemed to shrug things off.



Frederick M. Brown / Stringer / Getty Images

Omarion recently sat down with PeopleTV for a social distancing interview where he spoke not only about his Zeus Network series The Connection, but being viewed in this new light by the public. “A lot of people know that I have a way of addressing things. As a creative person, this is my main language, creativity," he said. "I think the interesting thing about creativity is that creativity has many perspectives and I think there’s always lessons and takeaways from life’s situations. Looking at it now, I’m so honored to be able to be the example for a lot of people in their relationships.”

When asked if they would be addressing the Apryl Jones and Fizz drama on The Connection, Omarion revealed that "we’re definitely gonna be diving into that... I will be diving a little deeper into the intricacies and some of the challenges because really that’s all it is, it’s just a challenge." Meanwhile, Omarion has been keeping busy with a new venture: his "unbothered" essential oil. “The scent is gonna truly represent the attitude and embody sometimes the position you need to take,” Omarion said. “Sometimes you need to deal with things head-on, but sometimes you need to be unbothered.” Watch more from his interview below.

[via]