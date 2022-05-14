The shock of Kevin Samuels's death continues to be a point of contention among his supporters and those who believed his teachings were problematic. Samuels reportedly passed away at his apartment with a woman that he met the evening prior, and as details and speculative reports have circulated online, famed pastor Jamal Bryant took his grievances to the pulpit.

Bryant heads the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Georgia—a religious space that has been a favorite among celebrities. During his sermon, Bryant didn't name Samuels, but he called out his teachings.

“How can a man say that you are of low value after 35?" Bryant questioned during his teaching. "How can a man say that you don’t have the level of traction of a high-powered man when that man has to get a GoFundMe for his funeral?” He was seemingly referencing a crowd-sourcing campaign that was launched by Melanie King, a friend of Samuels'.

The clip reignited those conversations about grieving the dead, and after The Shade Room shared the video of Bryant, Omarion wasn't happy to see some responses.

"It's sad when people can't respect 'the family' after loosing a love one," the singer wrote. "He's no longer here. Why add insult to injury? What about the people that loved him- like his mom? They gotta see this or hear about it. This is disgusting & wack asf. Regardless of his views he didn't kill nobody. We all need to have more compassion."

"This is why I don't attend these 'fake' places of worship. Respectfully." Check it out below.