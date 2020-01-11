Mr. Unbothered himself hasn't said much about his ex Apryl Jones entering into a relationship with his B2K bandmate Fizz. Omarion did sit down with Vlad TV months ago and shared that he didn't have any feelings about the romance budding between the mother of his two children and his old friend, adding that if they're happy, then that's all that matters.



Jesse Grant / Stringer / Getty Images

Omarion was applauded for how he's handled the situation, and on the heels of the rumors that Apryl and Fizz have broken up, Madame Noire shared their recent interview with the singer. Aside from asking him about the next Millennium Tour, the outlet also probed Omarion about the drama surrounding his personal life.

"In my self-reflecting, I realized that maybe I would take it too far. Maybe I would go further and there would be certain consequences that wouldn’t just affect me, but it would affect my kids," he said. "Really, when you take a step back and you really know yourself, you’re able to make better decisions. So to be honest with you, I just did a lot of self-reflecting and I realized, a lot of situations and circumstances are really out of your control. The only power you have is the way that you react. In order to really get a grip on that, you almost have to go through all of the emotions. You have to go through the ups and downs to really be able to root yourself and focus on what’s important."

He added, "I just made the decision to be respectful to my kids and to be respectful to myself because it’s like, everybody is like, ‘I would respond like this,’ or 'I would respond like that,' but what happens after that? And then also, it’s like, what am I here for? Am I here for that? No. I’m here for my kids. Truly."

As he approaches his 20th year in the music industry, Omarion has examined various aspects of his personal and professional life. "Everyone is not in the industry or doing something long enough to where they ask themselves, 'Why am I doing this?'" he said. "This will be my 20th year in the music industry. So at that time, I was asking myself a lot of questions. I just had kids. I was like, why am I doing this?... I would really attribute [Apryl] not understanding to lack of communication and upbringing. I was raised a little bit different than she was raised and I think that is really, at the end of the day, always a thing in relationships. It’s just miscommunication and different love languages. So that’s what I would really attribute it to. People grow and some people grow out of each other. I would say that is, from my perspective, truly is what happened."

You can read his interview with Madame Noire in its entirety here.